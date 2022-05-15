RAF moves two fighter jets to Yorkshire in exercise to help 'defend the UK'

The RAF has confirmed that two Typhoons have been moved to RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire from RAF Lossiemouth as part of a new exercise.

A statement on the RAF website said the move allowed it to "ensure the fighter jets are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice".

The exercise saw the squadron given a short notice order to "relocate and be prepared to rapidly commence operations" from RAF Leeming.

The multi-role Typhoon squadrons are based at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth. (Credit: RAF)

It said the Typhoons have been relocated to the North Yorkshire base on a temporary basis.

Group Captain Prendergast, Station Commander at RAF Leeming, said: "The Royal Air Force stands ready to defend UK airspace at a moment’s notice – it’s what we do.

"Working closely with our Lossiemouth counterparts, I was incredibly impressed by the professionalism and efficiency with which our personnel ensured that RAF Leeming was ready to accommodate this vital capability rapidly and successfully."

Wing Commander McAuley, Officer Commanding Operations Wing, added: "RAF Lossiemouth personnel from a range of professions, in partnership with RAF Leeming, have worked tirelessly to ensure the QRA capability continues to maintain the security of the UK Airspace.