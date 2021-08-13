RAF Typhoon fighter jet scrambled to Yorkshire skies to intercept plane and guide it to Leeds Bradford Airport

The light aircraft lost contact as it flew over the Dearne Valley area yesterday afternoon – with Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons tasked with intercepting the plane to guide it into Leeds Bradford Airport.

The RAF Typhoons were launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire after the small Rockwell Commander plane was found to be uncontactable as it headed north.

Communications were re-established with the Guernsey-registered aircraft but the jets continued to escort the plane until it landed in Yorkshire.

The jet in the skies of Yorkshire. (Pic: @shellyhiorns362 on Twitter)

An RAF spokesman said: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications; subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Leeds Bradford Airport.”

An airport spokesperson added: "Air traffic control temporarily lost contact with a light aircraft this afternoon. As per standard procedure, it was escorted by the RAF and guided to LBA. The aircraft has since safely landed and the incident closed down without any further action being taken."

Flight tracking apps show the plane being intercepted as it flew in the skies between Doncaster and Rotherham.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm, with residents across Yorkshire reporting hearing the deafening roar of the Typhoons as the plane was escorted into land.