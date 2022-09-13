Range Rover driver killed and woman seriously injured after car plunges down steep embankment in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public contacted police shortly before 10.20pm on Sunday 11 September to report a collision between Slipho and Harwood Dale, near Scarborough.

“A black 54-plate Range Rover had left Reasty Road, which is also known as Reasty Hill. The vehicle was located by emergency services at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Reasty Hill, near Scarborough

“Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the Range Rover driving in the area beforehand, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“You can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters or alternatively email [email protected]