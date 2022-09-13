Range Rover driver killed and woman seriously injured after car plunges down steep embankment in Yorkshire
A Range Rover has plunged down a steep embankment in the North Yorkshire countryside, killing the man driving and injuring his female passenger.
North Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public contacted police shortly before 10.20pm on Sunday 11 September to report a collision between Slipho and Harwood Dale, near Scarborough.
“A black 54-plate Range Rover had left Reasty Road, which is also known as Reasty Hill. The vehicle was located by emergency services at the bottom of a steep embankment.
“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the Range Rover driving in the area beforehand, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.
“You can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters or alternatively email [email protected]
Please quote reference 12220163174.”