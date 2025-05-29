A Yorkshire fish fryer has gone from serving up fish and chips with battered sausages in Sheffield to producing high-end sushi and sashimi for top London chefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rani decided to ditch her career in finance to do something “completely different.”

Nine years ago, Rani, husband Gary, and their children made the “big decision” to move from Leicester to Sheffield in search of a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We were ready for a lifestyle change, and when Ranmoor Friery came up for sale, it felt like a sign.

Rani Sandhu outside her fish and chips shop - Ranmoor Friery

“Neither of us had any experience in the fish and chip industry - I'd been working at a bank, and Gary was working in a factory - so it was a leap of faith.

“But we were ready to take the risk and throw ourselves into something completely new.”

Their risk paid off as the chippy quickly became a staple of the local community, serving up everything from battered cod to masala fish cakes and now southern-fried Yorkshire puddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rani said: “I make my own masala blend. We're the only place serving anything like it.”

Rani Sandhu with producer of Channel 5's Faking It

She also designed a vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu, including a vegan selection box and tofu fishcakes served with spicy vegan curry.

Rani said: “My mum was a very strict vegetarian, in line with our Sikh faith, which meant growing up we always cooked vegetarian and meat dishes completely separately.

“This instilled in me a deep respect for dietary choices and the importance of proper preparation and care in cooking. That upbringing inspired me to bring a bit of that same mindfulness into our shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Ranmoor Friery, we’re incredibly proud to cater to the vegan and vegetarian community.

Rani Sandhu behind the scenes on Channel 5's Faking It

“We’ve taken great care to ensure our plant-based offerings are not only delicious but also prepared with the same level of respect and attention as everything else on our menu.”

Rani and her team have already gone viral on TikTok with their unusual battered combinations.

Recently, she took on a new challenge by applying to Channel 5’s Faking It. In the show, Rani has a month to learn to make sushi for judges and pretend she's a real sushi chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Faking It was an incredible opportunity that came at just the right time.

“I’ve always loved learning new skills, so when the chance came to step completely outside my comfort zone and train as a sushi chef - something I had never even tried eating before - I had to go for it.

“I spent four weeks in London going through intense training and challenges. It was an emotional rollercoaster, but also one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“It pushed me in ways I didn’t expect and taught me so much - not just about sushi, but about resilience and creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Rani’s episode, which aired earlier this week, she successfully duped judges that she was a professional sushi chef.

She added: “Since filming, I've already been the secret sushi chef for the wine bar next door, who does a sake and sushi night.”

Rani will be adding her new skills to her business and adding sushi to the menu.