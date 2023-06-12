This weekend saw the first of two Rawdon Model Boat Club's open days this year, giving members of the public a chance to take control of the boats on the water.

The members of the club had spent weeks preparing for the event and couldn’t have wished for better weather, or a better turn out. Scores of people arrived at Lakefield Tarn, where there has been a model boat club operating since the 1930s.

The tarn was actually built in the 1820’s to provide water for a nearby textile mill but the lake is now owned by the model boat club.

Visitors from across Yorkshire and further afield were allowed access to the boat barn, where they could see ‘Class A’ yachts and other large model boats. On the water, there were boats big and small, as well as a submarine.

Mike Critchlow, from Rawdon Model Boat Club, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all our visitors for coming to see us, and an equally big thank you to all members who made our guests welcome and turned the day into such a resounding success.

"Now, after a quiet Sunday, where we have a chance to remember and reflect, we are about to start planning our next open day in August."

The organisers will no doubt be hoping for a similar turnout, and similar weather, next time.

