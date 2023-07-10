The organisers of a music festival near Doncaster that moved venues this year have apologised for ‘underestimating the challenges’ of staging the event after ticket-holders complained of huge queues, traffic chaos and poor toilet facilities.

Askern Music Festival relocated from the local cricket club to Thornhurst Manor Country Park for the first time since 2016, and welcomed big-name indie acts Razorlight, The Enemy and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

Yet there were three-hour queues at the bars, a 90-minute wait to leave the car park, issues with card readers and overflowing toilets, according to those present.

Razorlight singer Johnny Borrell even said ‘this is bull****’ into the microphone during the band’s set, which had to be cut short.

Askern Music Festival in 2019, when it was held at Askern Cricket Club

The organisers have now issued a long statement admitting that the increased size of them event proved difficult to manage. It read: “First and foremost, we would like to thank each and every one of you who came to Askern Music Festival 2023. Your attendance means the world to us, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support.

"Over the course of seven years, we have experienced remarkable growth. From a modest gathering of 100 people in a field enjoying local talent at AMF 2016, to a huge crowd of thousands singing along to some of the most iconic anthems the British music scene has ever produced at AMF 2023.

"It is an unbelievable rise, something we would have never considered possible when we started this journey. We owe all of this to you. Each year, we have strived to take on as much feedback as possible – both positive and negative – enabling us to continually enhance the AMF experience for all. AMF 2023 is no different.

“We regret the issues encountered during yesterday’s event, and we acknowledge that some of them were completely inexcusable.

"As this was our first year at our new venue, Thornhurst Manor Country Park, a site that aligns perfectly with our vision and aspirations, we anticipated there would be some teething problems.

"However, we underestimated the challenges we would face, and for that, we sincerely apologise. While certain factors were beyond our control, such as the weather and errors with technical equipment, we acknowledge that the overall management of the bar fell far short of expectations.

"We accept full responsibility for this oversight. Although we had made plans to accommodate the increased demand, it became evident that we had underestimated the scale of the task at hand.

“Moving forward, our top priority will be to expand the size of the main bar, and the number of bars on site, to better cater to the needs of our attendees.

"We are actively considering various solutions, including the implementation of beer tokens/vouchers and the complete outsourcing of the bar to experts in the field. We firmly believe that these measures will significantly enhance the overall experience for everyone at future events.

"We value your opinions and welcome any further suggestions for improvement. Despite the evident challenges faced during yesterday’s event, we think it’s fair to say that the music was absolutely phenomenal. A massive thank you to all bands and artists who played at AMF 2023; you were all unbelievable. Music is at the core of who we are and what we do best.

"We hope that the exceptional performances brought you as much joy as they did to us, and we hope they served as a source of respite from any disappointments encountered elsewhere.

