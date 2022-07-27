The riders get ready to go. Photos by Simon Hulme

Record number of cyclists set off on the Jo Cox Way Bike Ride to Westminster

A record number of cyclists have set off on the Jox Cox Way Bike Ride in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP.

The challenge, which is in its seventh year, saw 73 cyclists depart from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton this morning (Wednesday).

Over the next few days the group will cover a 288-mile route including some of the most challenging climbs in the country, taking on the Strines near Sheffield and the Chilterns near Oxford.

They are set to arrive at Flat Iron Square in London on Sunday, July 31.

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian BEM.

Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, is pictured with the riders as they set off

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

The oldest rider Kath Lyons is pictured

Hanif Rehman

