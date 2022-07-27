Record number of cyclists set off on the Jo Cox Way Bike Ride to Westminster

The challenge, which is in its seventh year, saw 73 cyclists depart from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton this morning (Wednesday).

Over the next few days the group will cover a 288-mile route including some of the most challenging climbs in the country, taking on the Strines near Sheffield and the Chilterns near Oxford.

They are set to arrive at Flat Iron Square in London on Sunday, July 31.

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian BEM.

1. On their way Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, is pictured with the riders as they set off Photo Sales

2. Two wheels Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater Photo Sales

3. Ready for the off The oldest rider Kath Lyons is pictured Photo Sales

4. On his bike Hanif Rehman Photo Sales