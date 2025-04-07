Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's famous aerobatic team, have been practising precision moves during pre-season training in Croatia.

Exercise SpringHawk 2025 gives the team a chance to hone their routines under stable weather conditions ahead of a busy summer of shows across Britain and also internationally.

The team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, consists of pilots and more than 100 highly-trained support personnel.

Red Arrows conduct a 9-ship practice display at Biograd in Croatia as part of Exercise SpringHawk 2025.

The Red Arrows are one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams and represent the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, as well as being the public face of the service.

They assist in Armed Forces recruitment, act as ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas and promote the best of British.

A Red Arrows spokesman said: “Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience.

"Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the service’s skilled, talented people.”

One of the highlights this year will be the commemoration for the 80th anniversary of VE Day which starts on May 5.