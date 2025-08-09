Red Arrows: When and where you can spot the iconic Red Arrows flying over Yorkshire this weekend

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 9th Aug 2025, 04:35 BST
The Red Arrows are in for a busy weekend with the Blackpool Airshow and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo both taking place.

The iconic planes will be seen in the skies around the two events as thousands of peole are set to catch a glimpse of the machines as part of the festivities.

And although they seem to be avoiding Yorkshire for most of the weekend, there is a short window when they will be flying over the region so you can catch them in action too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday (Aug 9) they will be in and around the Blackpool area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, before heading off north for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where they will arrive at around 6.15pm.

The arrows will be repeating their appearance in Blackpool on Sunday (Aug 10) a little later in the afternoon at 5.30pm, before heading back to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

The first glimpse of the planes in Yorkshire will be in the stunning Yorkshire Dales village of Grassington, famed for its links to All Creatures Great and Small, at 7.38pm.

Lancashire skies will come alive this weekend as the iconic Red Arrows return for the Blackpool Air Showplaceholder image
Lancashire skies will come alive this weekend as the iconic Red Arrows return for the Blackpool Air Show | National World Resell

They will then travel east to Tollerton, near York, where they are expected at 7.43pm. They will then dive south towards Swinefleet (7.47pm) and Scotton, near Doncaster (7.50pm) before landing back at Waddington at 7.53pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The schedule for the Red Arrows sees them head further south for the rest of the month, with appearances in Falmouth, Eastbourne, Cromer, Clacton and Sidmouth, before finishing off in Europe at the end of August.

September will see them back in Scotland and up north at the Great North Run, then in the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey before finishing off the season in Europe.

It means this weekend may be the last chance you will get to see the iconic Red Arrows in Yorkshire for some time.

Related topics:Red ArrowsYorkshireBlackpoolRoyal Edinburgh Military TattooRAF WaddingtonYorkYorkshire DalesEuropeScotlandGreat North RunEastbourneJerseyDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice