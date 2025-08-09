The Red Arrows are in for a busy weekend with the Blackpool Airshow and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo both taking place.

The iconic planes will be seen in the skies around the two events as thousands of peole are set to catch a glimpse of the machines as part of the festivities.

And although they seem to be avoiding Yorkshire for most of the weekend, there is a short window when they will be flying over the region so you can catch them in action too.

On Saturday (Aug 9) they will be in and around the Blackpool area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, before heading off north for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where they will arrive at around 6.15pm.

The arrows will be repeating their appearance in Blackpool on Sunday (Aug 10) a little later in the afternoon at 5.30pm, before heading back to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

The first glimpse of the planes in Yorkshire will be in the stunning Yorkshire Dales village of Grassington, famed for its links to All Creatures Great and Small, at 7.38pm.

They will then travel east to Tollerton, near York, where they are expected at 7.43pm. They will then dive south towards Swinefleet (7.47pm) and Scotton, near Doncaster (7.50pm) before landing back at Waddington at 7.53pm.

The schedule for the Red Arrows sees them head further south for the rest of the month, with appearances in Falmouth, Eastbourne, Cromer, Clacton and Sidmouth, before finishing off in Europe at the end of August.

September will see them back in Scotland and up north at the Great North Run, then in the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey before finishing off the season in Europe.