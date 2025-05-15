Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country group Remember Monday face a daunting prospect at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest – as the first all-female group to represent the UK since 1999, they enter after other Brit hopefuls have endured more than two decades of mainly gloomy results.

During the last five years, there has been bright spots with the millions of followers-strong TikTok star Sam Ryder soaring with Space Man, earning second place in Turin in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His social media stardom, theatrical staging and unrelenting upbeat personality were credited with the result, and this is something that the trio of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele also seem to have in spades.

Remember Monday - the girl group representing the UK at this year's Eurovision. Photo: BBC/BBC Studios/Rob Parfitt

Watching them interact at their tea party-themed launch, the girl group laughed and joked, and showed they are unlikely to be affected by haters online. The trio often use their strong voices to turn the worst social media comments into harmonised vocal songs.

As Hull, 30, says, they are “used to high-pressured environments as a band and as individuals” because they come from a musical theatre background.

Laughing, she says: “We’re so happy and we’re so loving this experience, that the odd negative comment isn’t going in… and as annoying that might be for the person (commenting), it’s going over our heads because we’re reading the good stuff, (and that’s) going in, which I guess is very ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know some people focus on the negative, and it’s really hard (not) to do that, but we have each other as well. We’re each other’s therapists and protectors and if one’s down, the other two will lift it up, and vice versa.”

Remember Monday is the first all-female group to represent the UK since 1999. Photo: BBC/BBC Studios/Rob Parfitt

This follows last year’s UK entrant Olly Alexander, whose disco-style Dizzy came 18th in Sweden’s Malmo, telling other Eurovision contestants to get “a good therapist”, following other participants last year voicing concerns about duty of care, and a series of other controversies at the event.

The organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), said some delegations “didn’t respect the spirit of the rules”, and launched a review of welfare measures for artists, after pro-Palestinian protests, complaints by Ireland’s entry Bambie Thug and the qualification of the Dutch singer Joost Klein.

Remember Monday also have a secret weapon in their upbeat entry What The Hell Just Happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was co-written by Danish songwriter Thomas Stengaard – who was among those who penned the 2013 Eurovision winning song Only Teardrops – and references the key change seen in Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as the US pop princess style of hitmakers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Steele says they also “don’t even see” Eurovision as a competition, as they are having “the best time”, and are hoping to be on early in the final “because then we can just enjoy everyone else”.

“We all have family in Greece, France, Germany, Ireland, we have family all over and they’re all just excited as well,” Hull adds.

“Our mums, especially, they’ve watched us get so many nos since doing this band, and for us to feel like we’re making it or getting close to living out our dream, it must means so much to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele is a professional choreographer, performer, vocal coach, and dance teacher and made her West End debut in Mary Poppins aged 10.

Byrne has played earnest teacher Miss Honey in the musical Matilda, while Hull has graced stages as protagonist Christine Daae in The Phantom Of The Opera and performed for the late Queen on her 80th birthday at Windsor Castle.

They also have tonnes of experience in competition shows, having taken part in The Voice UK in 2019, where they were chosen to be mentored by Jennifer Hudson.

Steele, 29, says they “always knew it would be the three of us” in a band after meeting at a sixth form college in Hampshire. It was where their “inside joke” of saying to each other “remember Monday” – when they used to practice - started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byrne, 30, says they are “best friends”, and explains: “I didn’t have a lot of friends at school so it was actually really amazing when I met these two at sixth form, because they were kind of my first experience (of) a school or college environment where I felt really part of a group (along with) the rest of our college peers as well.”

However, the journey took a while, with Byrne admitting they “felt torn for quite a long time” between their theatrical careers, and it took a “leap of faith” to focus full time on Remember Monday. “We value our friendship so much, and we knew that we as individuals had things that we wanted to tick off,” she says.

“We (would) call each other crying, going, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t leave stability, and I love it, I love it in my job’ and things like that… to think that there will be a world where we didn’t do it,” Hull wonders. “We never would have known what we would have missed out on, but just, wowee, follow your dreams, because we feel so lucky and so grateful.”

She says they have “only dreamt of having a full calendar”, ahead of them having an appearance at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, and dates later in 2025 at venues such as Liverpool’s O2 Academy2, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, the Gorilla, Manchester, Stylus in Leeds, and Sheffield’s Foundry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember Monday will sing at the Eurovision semi-final on May 15, and are automatically qualified for the final on May 17 as a representative of the “big five” (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain).