Remembering the hundreds of victims of 'one of the worst crimes against Jews in history' which happened in Yorkshire

A service to commemorate Jews who were massacred in York in the 12th century is set to take place on Wednesday evening

By Victoria Finan
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:04 pm

In 1190, hundreds of Jews including children sought sanctuary from attack from non Jewish residents which began on the city's Coney Street by fleeing to Clifford’s Tower, but when it became clear they were going to be killed or forcibily baptised on leaving, they chose to kill each other and then themselves.

The massacre came at time where anti-semitism was rife, and Jews were forcibly expelled from the country a century later.

The daffodils which bloom on the hill surrounding Clifford's Tower are a memorial to those that died, according to English Heritage, as they represent the Star of David.

Leaders from York’s Jewish community joined together to remember the victims, and recited the Kaddish prayer in memory of the dead.

“In England, there’s a view that anti-semitism is something that happened somewhere else. The event is to make people understand this can happen anywhere.”

The commemoration also featured the laying of stones, a traditional Jewish marker of remembrance.

Clifford’s Tower will reopen this month after a major restoration by English Heritage

