Remembrance Sunday Sheffield derby: Veterans want council to intervene over ‘disrespectful’ change

A group of veterans have attended a council meeting to ask for support in changing the Sheffield Derby’s date as it was moved to Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a full council meeting at Sheffield Town Hall, veterans addressed the chamber and told members about the concerns regarding the Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday derby being played at 12.30pm on November 10.

Members heard that the decision to schedule the Sheffield Derby for Remembrance Sunday had an impact on veterans, cadets, current serving members and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One veteran said: “The time is irrelevant, it is the fact that this day was chosen knowing that large proportions of the population of Sheffield will be coming into the city centre to get to the game or watch the game in public venues.

Sheffield veterans asked the council to support them in the fight of rescheduling the Sheffield Derby from Remembrance Sunday.

“After the service at 11am, many people stay to pay their own respects by laying a cross or a wreath for the people that we have lost in the Great Wars, and also the HMS Sheffield Association who join their current comrades in Sheffield for Remembrance Parade and stay for the weekend.

“So it is commemorated. Why didn’t the clubs, the police and the FA realise it?

“We feel this will put the visitors off coming because of this major game taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe the FA is showing disrespect to all who have fallen in the past and placing football first. I believe the council needs us to give full support in order for things to change.”

Mark Wilkinson, the chair of the Royal Marines Association in Sheffield, told councillors that the branch found this – the fact that the Sheffield Derby is on Remembrance Sunday – “quite appalling”.

He added he was a veteran, he went to war for his country and luckily survived.

Mr Wilkinson said during World War I thousands left the country from Sheffield and never returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I can assure you that they were probably Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans.

“Can you imagine how their families would feel if this Remembrance Sunday were downgraded?”

Another member of the Royal Marines Association, Roy Glease, said the families were being let down.

He added the events being so close together is not giving enough time for people to leave the crematoriums and the parade to get to the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the council, the leader Coun Tom Hunt told the veterans that many members of the council would have preferred for the game to be held on a different day – but scheduling these games is outside of the remit of the local authority, this was done by the English Football League.

Coun Hunt said: “Sheffield City Council has played no part in the decisions about the date of the Sheffield Derby on November 10 nor has it been part of the decisions that have taken place around the timing of the match on November 10.

“The council doesn’t have the ability to formally object or anything other than safety grounds.

“But we’re really keen to ensure that yourselves and veterans’ associations are able to share your concerns directly with police officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been widely reported that the Sheffield Derby was originally scheduled to be played on November 9 (Saturday) but then it was moved midday on Remembrance Sunday before being pushed back to 12.30pm, with the EFL saying it understands the people of Sheffield want to mark their respects.