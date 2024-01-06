All Sections
Rescue drama as man pulled out of Yorkshire river by emergency services

A man was pulled from the River Don in Sheffield last night after a dramatic rescue involving emergency services
By David Kessen
Published 6th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT

A man was pulled from a river near Kelham Island, Sheffield, last night after plunging into the water.

Rutland Road was closed by emergency services while crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service carried out the operation to save him.

It is understood the man fell into the River Don, which is crossed by Rutland Road, with emergency services called to the scene at around 11.30pm.

Picture shows emergency services on Rutland Road, where am emergency rescue was being carried outPicture shows emergency services on Rutland Road, where am emergency rescue was being carried out
Picture shows emergency services on Rutland Road, where am emergency rescue was being carried out

A spokesman for the fire service said the river had high banking in that section of its course, and crews managed to get him out of the water initially, before going on to get him up the steep banking.

They added the man was recovered from the water alive, and was then taken to hospital by ambulance following the rescue operation.

It is understood four fire engines attended the scene, including a specialist unit which was sent from the city's Parkway fire station, and a turntable ladder.

It is not known how the man came to fall in the water, or what his condition is this morning.

