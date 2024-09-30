Rescue hedgehogs living the high life in Archbishop of York's garden at Bishopthorpe Palace

Nursed from the brink of death to live at a palace, four hedgehogs are living the fairytale dream.

The orphans have made a new home in the Archbishop of York's garden at Bishopthorpe Palace and are enjoying the nine acres of woodland and countryside.

And as the autumn nights draw in, with hibernation near, there are even hedgehog houses to help keep them safe from foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theirs is a sad tale with a happy ending. The 'Bishopthorpe Four', as they are known to palace warden David Atkinson, deserve a magical life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hedgehogs as they were rehomed at the Archbishop of York's home at Bishopthorpe Palace in January and August. With palace warden David Atkinson and Sarah Patterson, of Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue. Credit: Bishopthorpe Palace Team.

"They are so cute," he said. "We do see them, as soon as dusk starts to come.

"At night, especially on the lawn, we can see them quite nicely. And hear them – they really do make hedgehog noises.

"It's a lovely story, out of a not very nice start when their mother was killed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's Kermit and Peanut, Ginger and Corsa. Two brothers and two sisters, they were found at a North Yorkshire farm after their mother died this summer.

The hedgehogs as they were rehomed at the Archbishop of York's home at Bishopthorpe Palace in January and August. With palace warden David Atkinson and Sarah Patterson, of Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue. Credit: Bishopthorpe Palace Team.

Sarah Patterson, of Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue, nursed the the tiny hoglets back from the brink of death by hand feeding them.

And when they were old enough to thrive, she contacted the Archbishop of York's office to try and help find them a more permanent home.

Previously, Mr Atkinson had called on the rescue centre when one of the palace's own hedgehogs, called Spikey, fell ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah stepped in to help and Spikey was returned home healthy and well, along with his hedgehog friend Pumpkin, last January.

Now in return, the palace team has been able to offer a new home to the siblings.

The Archbishop himself, the Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell, has blessed the hogs and partnership with the rescue centre as they were released into the grounds last month.

"Sarah has hedgehogs needing new homes, we have the space available to welcome them," he said at the time. "We’re pleased to have this partnership with our local rescue centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Atkinson, who can recall putting out food and water for hedgehogs even as a boy, is always looking out for the creatures in the grounds of the palace.

He has built a hedgehog hospital, with food and water and a space to keep any poorly ones warm. And six hedgehog 'houses', with fresh straw, to keep them safe from foxes.

He said this is the perfect place for the creatures to live, where deers and rabbits roam free and where there is plenty of food.

"It's started to get colder now, so I think they will start to hibernate soon," he said. "Quite often, if we check in winter, there is a hedgehog in there.