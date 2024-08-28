Residents at local care home lean their ears to live music performance

By Jane Longstaff
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:46 BST
Residents at Mulberry Court care home in York enjoyed a unique musical performance which took place in the homes garden when J Rymers mobile fairground organ paid a visit. The mobile organ performed a selection of classic hits including it’s a ‘long way to Tipperary’ which sounded great and the unique performance was a huge hit!

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the organ performed many familiar hits including “over the rainbow” and finishing with the national anthem. We treated resident’s their family and friends to a tasty assortment of cakes along with their teas and coffees throughout the afternoon.

General Manager Rachael Moss said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Mulberry Court as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides nursing care and residential care] for residents from respite care to long term stays.

