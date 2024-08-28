Residents at local care home lean their ears to live music performance
Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the organ performed many familiar hits including “over the rainbow” and finishing with the national anthem. We treated resident’s their family and friends to a tasty assortment of cakes along with their teas and coffees throughout the afternoon.
General Manager Rachael Moss said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Mulberry Court as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides nursing care and residential care] for residents from respite care to long term stays.
