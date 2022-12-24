Residents battle plans to build £100m bypass through rural Yorkshire community

A residents group has been formed to fight a plan to build a bypass across open countryside through two rural communities in Wakefield.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition over proposals to build a main road through Hessle and Hill Top, near Ackworth.

Objectors say the plan would ruin an “oasis” of green space and also fear wildlife habitats could be destroyed.

The proposal could see King Royd Lane being turned into a main road to form part of the £100m South Featherstone Link Road.

Wakefield Council say plans are still at an early stage a full consultation take place before carrying out any work.

Residents have formed the Hands Off Hessle group to fight the plan.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We feel strongly about the threat it poses to nature and the local environment.

“To understand the wider benefits of this beautiful oasis of green space for the local population, you only have to look at the number of dog walkers, ramblers, joggers and cyclists who traverse the many footpaths and bridleways across Hessle.

“One of the main walking routes from Ackworth to Nostell Priory is via the lane which runs from Hessle Farm to Went Lane.

“The current plan involves slicing through the countryside between King Royd Lane and Went Lane, putting a main road through this peaceful and historic footpath.

“Hessle demonstrated its importance to the local community during the periods of national lockdown we recently experienced.

“People sought out this beautiful area to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, many discovering it for the first time.

“Hessle is an important sanctuary for wildlife, including at least 30 per cent of the species of bird, and several mammals, appearing on the list of Species of Principal Importance in England published by the Government.”

Alison Hirst, owner of Hessle Farm and livery stables, said the plan would be devastating for her business.

She said: “The latest proposed road, instead of using the large roundabout at Taylor Wood and proceeding down the existing Went Lane towards Purston Jaglin, cuts through our farm starting at King Royd Lane.

“We had to campaign and petition vigorously in the 1980s to protect the Hessle valley from an earlier and even more damaging version of the Ackworth Bypass.

“We have had zero direct engagement with the promoters of this latest scheme.”

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Over the last few years the Council has been working towards preparing a case to support the delivery of the South Featherstone Link Road.

“Work is still underway and we are in the relatively early stages of this process.

“As part of this work we will undertake extensive public consultations with local residents, businesses, and organisations with an interest in this development.

“This will include an online consultation with plans and supporting information.

“Exhibitions are also expected to be held in all the key areas that might potentially be impacted by the scheme and these will provide information on traffic and environmental impacts.

“All stakeholders will have the opportunity to give their views on the scheme.

“We would encourage everyone with an interest to get involved and attend.

“Details of the consultations will be announced at a later date.

“The results of these public consultations will influence how we progress with our plans for the South Featherstone Link Road.”

Last week, Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett called for a halt to the Huntwick Grange development to the south of Featherstone.

The development would see 1500 residential homes and nine hectares of employment space and significant new road-building on land including green belt.

