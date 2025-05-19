Residents misery over ‘monstrosity’ telecomms mast erected yards away from homes

Residents have been angered by a huge telecommunications mast that was constructed without warning and is located just yards away from homes and two neighbouring primary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mast, contained within a fenced off compound and including other apparatus, was recently sited on land off Normanby Road, Ormesby.

People living in the vicinity have complained of noise and vibrations being emitted at various times of the day, disturbing sleep, and of the visual impact amid fears it could affect house prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mast is a temporary replacement for another mast on the top of Spencerbeck House – a derelict tower block in Ellerbeck Way, Ormesby which is due to be demolished – which is being switched off.

From left to right, residents Sue Cox, Rita O'Brien, and Sophie. Picture/credit: LDRS

The land is owned by housing firm Beyond, which said it had granted a 12 month licence to MBNL (Mobile Broadband Network Limited) to occupy it, a company which provides network infrastructure services to mobile phone operators EE and Three.

However one woman who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) about her concerns said she had been told by workers on site the mast could remain in situ for up to 25 years.

Sue Cox, who lives opposite the mast on Normanby Road, said: “We weren’t given any notification. When you open the curtains you can see it from the window, it’s horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came over to the field to ask them what they were doing and they said it was a temporary structure, but it could last up to 25 years.”

The mast, off Normanby Road, Ormesby with Spencerbeck House in the distance and a nearby school to the right. Picture/credit: Shaun O'Brien.

Pensioner Rita O’Brien, 81, who has lived in her home on Normanby Road for 40 years, said: “The noise and vibrations, I haven’t been able to sleep. Even through the day, sat in my back garden, I can hear and feel it, even over the noise of the traffic.

“It’s like a constant buzzing, it’s terrible, really bad at night. The sight of it as well, it’s an eyesore isn’t it?”

Son Shaun said his mother, who is virtually housebound due to difficulty walking, had been close to tears because of how the mast had affected her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the land on which it had been erected was a “nice green area”, adding: “Residents who look onto it are going to pay the price with their quality of life and potentially health.”

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “No-one had prior warning and the ability to oppose this being put up.

“It’s encroaching on people’s property. We are laid in our beds and my teeth are rattling in my mouth.”

She added: “We as a community have been to everyone for a response to the questions we have, but [we are] being ignored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said a neighbour had been hoping to sell their property in order to downsize, but “can’t do that now because of [this] monstrosity”.

A petition to collect objections has been set up, while those with concerns suggested some form of legal action could be considered.

Masts do not necessarily require planning permission from local authorities and can be deemed ‘permitted development’, albeit they may still need ‘prior approval’ for their location and appearance.

At the scene

Most members of the public will be familiar with 5G installations – tall poles with cabinets which are found on high streets and in built up areas as part of the roll out of superfast 5G mobile phone networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This towers over those in both height and scale and at its base has more of an electricity sub-station vibe.

It’s somewhat foreboding also, with barbed wire on the top of surrounding railings and surveillance cameras on the mast shaft.

Homes on either side of Normanby Road look directly onto it, while there are two schools within a short walking distance away, St Gabriel’s Catholic Primary School and Overfields Primary School.

There is a statutory notice pinned to the railings regarding the “installation of electronic communications equipment” which describes a right to object under certain terms by contacting EE Limited and Hutchinson 3G UK limited, care of MBNL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the notes section it states the notice “should be given before the end of the period of three days from completion of the build element of the installation” – a direction that appears to have been followed to the letter.

‘Failed to inform us’

In a statement Beyond Housing said: “MBNL, the operator, failed to inform us, and we understand, local residents, before commencing work to erect the temporary mast. We encourage any residents with concerns to contact MBNL directly.”

The company said while it owned the land, the site was being used under licence by MNBL and had not been sold, and would be returned to its original condition when the mast was decommissioned.

It said it had not offered the land as a “solution” to MNBL and was not being paid for the licence granted. Beyond confirmed that MNBL had permitted development rights and had not been required to apply for planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said while it was aware of the intended location, it had requested that neighbouring residents be informed of the plans prior to any installation.

Meanwhile, MNBL had until May 30 to decommission the mast on Spencerbeck House, which is due to come down later this year.

The LDRS contacted MNBL by e-mail and telephone, but was unable to obtain a comment in response to residents’ concerns.

The ‘about’ section of its website states: “MBNL manages the mobile infrastructure to enable digital Britain. Established in 2007 as the industry’s pioneer network-sharing joint venture, we have been instrumental in consolidating and managing the UK’s largest mobile network infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over its 17-year journey, MBNL has garnered numerous awards for network performance and saved billions for its shareholders.