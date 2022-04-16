Residents warned to keep windows and doors shut as firefighters tackle blaze in Hull

Five fire engines were at the Biffa UK Waste management site in Hull on Friday night as crews tackled a blaze.
The fire service "strongly advised" motorists to slow down when in the area due to hose ramps in the road and "severely reduced" visibility, and asked drivers to avoid the area entirely where possible.
On Saturday at approximately 10.10am Humberside Fire said fire fighters were still dealing with the incident and warned of "quite a bit of smoke in the air".
"Can we remind people to keep windows and doors closed," the fire service tweeted.