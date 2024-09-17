Retired teacher skydives to celebrate 75th birthday and raise money in support of grandson

On Saturday 14 September, the day before she turned 75, Jill McIntosh from Adel, Leeds jumped out of a plane and raised over £1,400 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. She was inspired by her grandson, Daniel, 10, who lives with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill is certainly no stranger to adrenaline challenges, having done an abseil for Muscular Dystrophy UK four years ago around the time of her 70th birthday and Go Ape in the Lake District when she turned 60, but this was her first skydive. “I always like to celebrate significant milestone birthdays,” said Jill. “So, when someone mentioned skydiving, I just thought ‘why not?’ I’m sure it’s much easier than running a marathon or climbing a mountain! I was so lucky with the weather on the day and all the family was there to support me. The first part was terrifying – free fall at 100mph. But when the parachute opened it was brilliant – very peaceful and beautiful views for miles.”

“Helping to raise money for research is important to me as my grandson, Daniel, has a form of muscular dystrophy and there’s currently no cure. As well as funding research, Muscular Dystrophy UK offer support for people living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions as well as their families. I’ve found their helpline and conferences to be really helpful as I’ve met people in a similar situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, now 10, was diagnosed with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy aged three. Jill and her husband Kevin only live a few doors away from their daughter Heather, son-in-law Martin and two grandchildren, Matilda, 13, and Daniel, so they see the impact the condition has on the family on a day-to-day basis.

Jill McIntosh after her skydive

“We knew something was wrong early on, but it took quite a long time for Daniel to get a diagnosis,” explains Jill. “He has never been able to stand or walk and was showing some classic symptoms such as overly flexible joints in his hands. As he’s got older, his condition has progressed, and he now needs to wear a mask overnight to help with his breathing as well as having liquid feeds through a PEG tube. But he’s determined to become more independent and prove he can do things on his own, like get in and out of his wheelchair and change out of his uniform after school.

“Despite all the challenges he faces, Daniel is a bright, cheerful, fun-loving little boy who has lots of friends and a great sense of humour. He loves gaming online with his friends and is very good at maths. His school have been extremely supportive, ensuring they are as inclusive as possible and adapting activities and events to make sure he gets the same opportunities as his peers, which has helped a lot. And Daniel’s parents are just remarkable.”

As well as using the Muscular Dystrophy UK helpline on various occasions, Jill, who has a degree in biology, has also attended the charity’s conferences and has a keen interest in gene replacement research. “Fundraising to further research into possible treatments for muscular dystrophy is very important to me, which is why I want to raise as much as possible by doing this skydive. I started off setting myself a target of £500 but then increased it to £1,000 and have exceeded that too! I’m so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susanne Driffield, Regional Development Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Jill for choosing to support us with this skydive and wish her a very happy 75th birthday! Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to improve understanding of muscle wasting conditions, provide help and advice to those who need it, and accelerate new treatments.”

Support Jill’s skydive fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-mcintosh-1712252627498