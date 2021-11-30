RETRO: Nine pictures of window displays at Bettys in Harrogate in years gone by

Bettys unveiled its latest Christmas window display earlier this month.
The display, at the shop on Parliament Street, has become a big tradition for shoppers in Harrogate. Staff worked through the night with teams of elves to create the spectacular festive feature.
Here we take a look back at other window displays in Bettys over the years. We’ve included Christmas scenes from previous years as well as Halloween, Easter and a wedding window.
See next week’s Harrogate Advertiser for Christmas-themed retro pictures.
