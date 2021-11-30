RETRO: Nine pictures of window displays at Bettys in Harrogate in years gone by

Bettys unveiled its latest Christmas window display earlier this month.

The display, at the shop on Parliament Street, has become a big tradition for shoppers in Harrogate. Staff worked through the night with teams of elves to create the spectacular festive feature.

Here we take a look back at other window displays in Bettys over the years. We’ve included Christmas scenes from previous years as well as Halloween, Easter and a wedding window.

See next week’s Harrogate Advertiser for Christmas-themed retro pictures.

Send your photographs for a future Retro page to [email protected]

Please include details about the photograph, along with your name, contact number and email address.

1. Bettys 90th Anniversary window display on Parliament Street Photo Sales

2. Window artist Emily Sutton designed this display in 2017 Photo Sales

3. Bettys staff Robyn Cox and Bill Webster dressing the window. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. Bettys of Harrogate staff members Sarah Slater, Robyn Cox, Michael Dickinson and Eliza Mellor with their display. Photo: atex.scriptmanager Photo Sales