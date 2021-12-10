Return of lobster pots scheme set to bring in funds for Bridlington RNLI

The Bridlington RNLI team is offering people the chance to catch a ‘retired’ lobster pot and create a beautiful garden centrepiece. Courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

The scheme, supported by the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, gives residents the opportunity to pick up a bargain while recycling lobster pots that are no longer being used by fishing crews.

The pots are free but a donation to the RNLI team would be most welcome.

Any interested party must contact the Bridlington RNLI’s fundraising chair Bob Taylor.

A spokesman said: “The lobster pots could make a great Christmas present.

“To get one of the recycled lobster pots simply email [email protected] with your name and number.

“You will be added to our list and instructions will then be provided on how to arrange collection.”