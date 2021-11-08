Rev Stuart Bamforth’s catalogue of sermons inspires new ‘Don’t Fuss, Love God, Don’t Fuss’ book by his daughter Ruth

Rev Stuart Bamforth helped out at local churches around the Pocklington area.

A selection of sermons from a much-loved clergyman has become the cornerstone of a new book.

Ruth Bamforth has used the extensive work of her father Stuart to create Don’t Fuss, Love God, Don’t Fuss.

Rev Bamforth helped out in local churches when he was in the Pocklington area.

He had spent most of his life and ministry in Yorkshire, firstly in the Diocese of Leeds, and then in retirement in the Diocese of York until his death in 2015.

Ruth said: “At his death dad had been an Anglican priest for more than 52 years.

“Dad had been active in his ministry from the time of his ordination until his final illness. To this day dad is fondly remembered by many of those whose path he crossed, not only as a man and a priest but also for his ability to communicate clearly and memorably the Christian message.

“I have compiled and edited his sermons into a series of thought pieces which consider questions including: What is a Christian? What is prayer? How should I pray? What does the Lord’s Prayer actually mean?

“I have also included a short biography of my dad to show how he practised what he preached. I would also like to think that something of my dad’s personality is revealed through the thought pieces.”