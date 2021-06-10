Scarborough Council has started a consultation on the proposal, which is being funded in part from the £20.2 million the town received from the Government’s Towns Fund.

The aim of the scheme is to secure a “prosperous working harbour, champion fishing heritage and local seafood, and create a must visit destination for hospitality, leisure and events,” the council claims, while also maintaining the town’s fishing heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During private focus group style sessions this week, fishing industry representatives, kiosk operators and other tenants are the council’s initial thoughts on how the harbour and pier area could be improved to benefit current and future generations.

A £6.5 million regeneration scheme for Scarborough’s West Pier has been launched which the borough council hopes will breathe new life into the heart of the town’s iconic South Bay.

They will be able to give feedback, which will be used to help shape future plans for the scheme.

Local businesses are also being consulted.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, Scarborough Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Resources, said: “The harbour and pier area play a critical role in Scarborough’s local economy with strong links to the fishing and hospitality industries.

“We are committed to engaging with businesses and impacted groups to ensure they feel part of the scheme from this early stage and can help us to deliver a fantastic destination for Scarborough that we can all be proud of while preserving and enhancing our fishing industry heritage.”

The option being considered will deliver improvements to the public realm, provide new kiosks at the entrance to the pier, refurbishment of the listed building on the pier to include improved artists’ studios, refurbishment of the harbour offices and fish market buildings to include facilities for direct sales of fish to the public, an improved and larger café or restaurant space and new public toilets.

The cost of the Scarborough Harbour West Pier regeneration scheme is being met by £5 million from the Government’s Towns Fund and the council is contributing £1.5 million.

The aim is for work on the scheme to start in autumn next year and be completed in the summer of 2024.

Cllr Liz Colling, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth, added: “While respecting the traditions that make Scarborough the much loved town it is, we want to invest in new ideas and facilities so that the town becomes a more prosperous place in which to do business, live and work, as well as visit and holiday.

“This proposed scheme is one of a number of ambitious regeneration projects currently being planned in the town, which will help us to achieve our ambitions not only for the economic development of Scarborough but for the wider borough too.”