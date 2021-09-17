Revised housing plans submitted for historic pub in East Yorkshire village

The Crown Inn in Paull

They went back to the drawing board after East Riding Council‘s conservation officer and Historic England (HE) opposed the demolition of the Crown Inn, which opened on Main Street in Paull in 1856.

The heritage watchdog said the pub was “one of the most important focal points” in the conservation area and its loss would cause “serious harm”.

Agents say the bulk of the Crown Inn will be retained and a “poor quality” extension demolished. The new plans state: “Following the feedback, the proposal now includes the retention of the public house although extensions will be demolished and the new build housing scheme has been reduced in numbers of units, scale and massing.”

A terrace of six new homes would go up, reduced from eight, with three apartments in the pub, which would also have flexible ground floor space.

Former Camra pubs protection officer Ken Smith said although they were pleased the building had been retained the net result remained the same - the loss of "yet another

village pub".

He said: "Too many of these nationally valued and unique treasures are being sacrificed on the altar of commercial gain.

"Because the pub is currently closed the applicant continues to claim that it is not viable. However no evidence of this nor of the pub having been marketed as going concern, both of

which are requirements of the ERYC Local Plan when dealing with the loss of public houses, has been provided.

"The applicant also claims that the proposed commercial use of the ground floor of the existing building will help “revitalise” this area of the village, is this not something that a village pub does in so many ways?

"By all means redevelop part of the site to provide additional suitable housing for this village location, but please leave our pubs alone and let’s celebrate what is part of our national

identity."

The Crown stands across the road from the Humber Tavern, with the Royal Oak further down the road.

Architect David Ettridge said: “We probably didn't appreciate how much the building itself meant to the locals and the conservation officer.

"The pub building will be greatly improved, and will look as it did in its heyday with nice timber windows.