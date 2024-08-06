Revolutionary biohacking treatments popular with celebs arrives at high-street beauty salon in Leeds
The Tanning Shop has become the first brand to bring red light therapy and zerobody cryotherapy (cold water therapy but dry!) to the high street, which are part of an increasingly popular wellness trend known as ‘biohacking’.
Also known as ‘DIY biology', biohacking involves making small, incremental lifestyle changes to improve your overall health and well-being.
Adam Mooney, Chairman at the Tanning Shop, said: “Biohacking is about taking control of your health and wellbeing, down to a biological level. Up until very recently, it was only the super elite who could afford to indulge in these transformative therapies, but not anymore, as the launch of these two new services at the Tanning Shop makes biohacking available to the masses.”
Red-Light Therapy (RLT)
Red-light therapy (also called photobiomodulation) is a popular biohacking tool and has become a beauty regime staple among well-known celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Sofia Richie.
RLT is completely safe, natural and non-invasive. Using near-infrared light, it enhances cellular performance by stimulating the mitochondria, known as the powerhouse of cells, to produce more energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate). This provides the fuel each cell needs to carry out all of its functions, including regeneration and healing. In turn this improves skin appearance.
RLT targets fine lines, wrinkles, eczema, cellulite and stretch marks through increasing collagen production and reducing inflammation, as well as improving sleep.
Suitable for all skin types, this non-invasive treatment lasts 10-15 minutes and supports overall health by stimulating cellular function through the product of ATP, the primary energy source for cells.
As a biohack, RLT at the Tanning Shop can help with:
- Improving sleep
- Reducing cellulite
- Healing scars and wounds
- Muscle recovery
- Decreasing joint pain
- Improving circulation
Zerobody Cryotherapy
Embrace the cold with zerobody cryotherapy at the Tanning Shop , a cutting-edge biohacking method. This three-to-five-minute treatment, previously exclusive to high-end spas and celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Courtney Cox, combines cryotherapy (aka cold water therapy, cold water immersion) and floatation therapy benefits.
The patented water membrane technology offers all the benefits of an ice bath, without the need to get wet! This promotes:
- Faster post-workout recovery
- Reduced muscle soreness
- Improved circulation
- Boosted immune system
The powerful cryotherapy enhances complexion, tightens skin and improves product absorption by increasing microcirculation.
Additional biohacking benefits of cryotherapy include:
- Easing muscle and joint pain
- Reducing inflammation
- Strengthening the immune system
- Muscle recovery
- Weight loss
- Improved mood and overall well-being
Maximising Biohacking Benefits with Combined Therapy (aka ‘Stacking)
Combining, or ‘stacking’, red light and whole-body cryotherapy can achieve even more remarkable biohacking results, such as increased energy, better sleep, faster recovery and enhanced complexion. A cryotherapy session becomes more enjoyable after a red-light session, as the body is warmed up to the core.
To book a red-light therapy or cryotherapy session at the Tanning Shop visit www.thetanningshop.co.uk
