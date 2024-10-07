Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighties pop star Rick Astley had all the money he’d ever need after just one hit. “Becoming that guy who sang Never Gonna Give You Up was like winning the lottery,” he said. “Maybe for about 15 seconds I might have been almost as famous as David Bowie.”

Today, the amicable, down-to-earth singer/songwriter with the northern twang and trademark quiff, who found superstardom at the age of 21 in 1987 with that iconic record – which hit number one in 25 countries and sold over a million copies in the UK alone – remains endearingly modest and the antithesis of flashy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never been the kind of guy who’s got two Ferraris on the drive and I’m about to drive one into a swimming pool. I’m not that motivated by stuff,” he said. “My main motivation about having money is being comfortable and being quite protected, which comes from my strange, erratic upbringing.”

His early success brought him more money than he could have ever imagined, enough in fact that he felt able to quit his pop career at the age of 27 and has been living comfortably ever since, with the freedom to enjoy his revamped music career the second time around.

Astley, 58, writes about his weird childhood, pop career and comeback in his new autobiography, Never.

As one of five children – one of his brothers died from meningitis as a young child – he was brought up in the little town of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside by a volatile father, Horace, aka Ozzy, whose rages and violent outbursts left the children in fear and whose mother, Cynthia, remained emotionally detached from her offspring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy, a handyman, threw his wife out when Rick was about four, accusing her of having an affair, and kept the children, later moving them into a Portakabin in the middle of a field, where they lived amid a mish-mash of machinery, vehicles, storage wagons, chickens and goats, where he eventually established a garden centre.

The spasmodic rages continued until an incident where Ozzy pushed then 17-year-old Rick to the ground, threatening to kick him, until his brother Mike took a knife to his father’s throat and said he’d kill him if he carried on.

Today, Astley is keen to put the violent outbursts into perspective.

“There was a lot of love there from my dad, and from my mum, they just weren’t amazing at always making me feel that. They were broken themselves. I was craving normality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his teens he joined FBI, a band performing in pubs and social clubs in the North West, who started to make a name for themselves. By lucky coincidence, a local hairdresser was dating a certain music producer called Pete Waterman, who saw Astley sing, plucked him out of obscurity – and the rest is history.

Aside from loving music, Astley’s prime motivation was to have stability in his life.

“I didn’t do this in a mercenary way to make some money, bank it and buy a nice house – that’s just a by-product. But I definitely was motivated to do something to obtain my own independence because I didn’t want to be at the behest of my dad and the way he saw things and did things.”

Tellingly, Astley has been with his Danish wife Lene Bausager for over 35 years. They met when she worked for his record label in Denmark, and she now manages him. They live quietly in Richmond, south-west London and have a grown-up daughter, Emilie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He doesn’t particularly mix in celebrity circles, although he and Gary Barlow text a bit and he’ll give Kylie Minogue a hug when he sees her.

For the past decade Astley’s enjoyed a musical comeback and a wave of Gen Z fans, many of whom became aware of him thanks to the ‘Rickrolling’ phenomenon which happened via an internet meme linking people to his original video of Never Gonna Give You Up.

“The last time we played Manchester Arena I looked around the audience and most are of an age who were there when the early records were out the first time, but there’s a creeping feeling that some of these people are definitely not old enough to be here.

“There’s a generation who love 1980s or early 1990s and weren’t even there. We used to run a mile from our parents’ music, but today younger people don’t have the same hang-up about liking something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year he performed on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, while prior to that he sang at Minogue’s 50th birthday party and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters has invited him on stage when they’re in town.

“I never was cool,” Astley says candidly, “but it’s in the eye of the beholder. The outliers are not outliers anymore.”

In 2016 his first studio album since 1993, called 50, went to number one, but he realises there will never be another song for him that’s as successful as Never Gonna Give You Up. He remains grateful for it, though.

“When it first happened, it was amazing, incredible and all those positives, but as you make a couple of different albums and time goes by, you suddenly realise that (song) is the biggest thing I’m ever going to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something to acknowledge and deal with at some point in your life.”

In the book, he writes about his early pop career with songwriting and record production trio Stock Aitken Waterman, which became known as ‘The Hit Factory’, producing chart toppers for Bananarama, Donna Summer, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, among others.

Astley may not consider himself cool, but he says music today is far more inclusive, a far cry from his early career when he was slated by critics who condemned manufactured pop stars and the genre they represented.

“Today, every age group can like anything they want. You can love AC/DC and play Harry Styles next to it on a playlist and be totally comfortable with that. You couldn’t do that when I was a kid.”