Ricky Gervais Armageddon is coming to Leeds this year for his international tour - here is everything you need to know about it.

Award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director Ricky Gervais has announced his arena dates for his upcoming Armageddon World Tour. The international comedian will take his brand-new stand-up show to audiences around the world including here in Yorkshire throughout this year and into 2024.

The acclaimed comedian, known for his popular Netflix show Afterlife, The Office and Extras, has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour. Today he has published further dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol.

Ricky said: “When I was invited to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl, I said ‘what if it rains?’ This pretty much sums up how British people think.” Tickets will go on general sale at the end of this week. Here is everything you need to know about the show and how to buy tickets to see Ricky Gervais in Leeds.

Ricky Gervais. (Pic credit: Live Nation / Ray Burmiston)

When will Rickey Gervais visit Leeds for his Armageddon tour?

His stop in Yorkshire is sooner than you think as the First Direct Arena, Leeds is among arenas with new dates.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon Tour will stop in Leeds on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Doors open at 6pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

How can I buy tickets?