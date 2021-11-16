Ripon Cathedral lit up with 2,000 stars in moving tribute to people affected by cancer

Ripon Cathedral lit by stars

The stunning projection on the cathedral’s west front was made up of 2,000 individual stars to represent the number of lives the charity aims to save from cancer every year in Yorkshire.

Juliet Glendinning, Director at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This Christmas, we’re joining with people across Yorkshire to remember and celebrate loved ones and raise awareness of the impact of cancer in the region. Together, we are aiming to light up 2,000 lives and see our Yorkshire Stars shining brightly this Christmas.”

In return for a donation, stars can be dedicated in celebration of those who have recovered from cancer, in recognition of those living with cancer, in tribute to those who care for people with cancer, or to remember those who have lost their lives to cancer.

The stars will be featured on a virtual ‘Yorkshire Stars’ Christmas tree, and each star will also be hung on a real tree at the charity’s Ripon shop.

People can include a personal message and upload a photograph of their chosen Yorkshire Star, which will be added to an online gallery.

Juliet continued: “We are so thankful to Ripon Cathedral for allowing us to create such a poignant and moving tribute to all those affected by cancer in our region.

“We hope our Yorkshire Stars campaign will offer a small comfort during what can be a difficult time for many families, while also raising important funds to support life-saving research in Yorkshire.”

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson DL said: “With these 2,000 stars, projected on to the cathedral's renowned west front, we celebrate the efforts of Yorkshire Cancer Research to save 2,000 lives every year in Yorkshire.”