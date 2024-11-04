Visitors to a historic workhouse in Yorkshire are being invited to stay in a haunted cell for the night as it hosts an overnight ghost hunt later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event - which is being held at Ripon Workhouse on November 29 - is organised by Haunted Happenings which also offers ghost tours of Thackray Medical Museum, Sheffield Fire and Police Museum and Armley Mills.

Ripon Workhouse was built in 1776 and provided housing and employment to 33 inmates who spent eight hours each day breaking rocks to repair roads. The workhouse was self-sufficient with its own teacher, chaplain and doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon which is ranked one of the most haunted places in Yorkshire and was visited by the Most Haunted team in 2017.

Haunted Happenings said: “Ripon Workhouse is a forbidding location and many have sensed the feeling of being watched by despairing inmates.

“Visitors have reported hearing unexplained bangs and knocks coming from inside an empty locked coffin, cell doors closing on their own and shadows have been seen walking around corridors and rooms when no one is around.

“During your ghost hunt you will be able to take part in many experiments to find out who or what haunts Ripon Workhouse. These experiments include watch and wait vigils using paranormal equipment such as K2 Meters, glass moving and table tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Workhouse Museum, Allhallowgate, Ripon. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Dark mists and shadows are often seen and many people have refused to go into certain areas alone. The main sightings are of former residents of the workhouse along with a gentleman who mainly presents himself in the nurses room known as Stan.”

Ripon Workhouse is located in the city centre and features restored gardens, vagrant cells and classrooms.

Tickets are £49 and include the use of equipment, ghost hunting vigils, séances and workshops.