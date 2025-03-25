Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bathed in the purple light of their striking rehearsal space, Rosie Gentile and her team are on a mission to prove that dance isn’t just for the privileged few – it’s for everyone, regardless of experience, background or budget.

The 39-year-old founded Rise Dance just over a decade ago and has been based at Springfield Mills in Farsley for the last five years.

It was partly with the aim of breaking barriers that the business was launched, as the team hoped to appeal to dancers of all backgrounds.

Rosie Gentile, 39, launched Rise Dance just over a decade ago - and it now has a vibrant base at Springbank Mills in Farsley.

“We’re trying to take the elitism out of dance,” explains Rosie. “The vast majority of our customers aren’t here because they want to become professionals, they’re here because they love it. Some people tell us it’s the best hour of their week.”

That philosophy has made Rise Dance a beacon for beginners and experienced competitors alike.

There are children as young as three taking part, with participants in other classes including a gentleman in his late seventies.

Even those who initially doubt their abilities – and joke about having “two left feet” – find an environment where they can thrive.

The team's mission for 2025 is "to unashamedly bang the drum" about dance being for everyone. Photo: Rise Dance

Rosie says: “Dance should not be about being the absolute best. We want to show that it can be beneficial and enjoyable, regardless of ability.”

The journey to establishing Rise Dance has been anything but easy.

Rosie and her partner Adam Bynert, both former competitive dancers, initially moved between village halls and other venues across Leeds before securing their permanent home in 2020 – right in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

“It was very difficult, because a lot of the styles of dance that we teach require a partner – ballroom and Latin was a nightmare,” explains Rosie.

But despite these challenges, they persevered. And as lockdown restrictions eased, their studio became a lifeline for many in the community.

However, one of the biggest barriers in the dance world remains: costs. Competitive dancing, with its expensive lessons, costumes and travel, is often accessible only to those with significant financial backing.

It’s a fact that Rosie and Adam know only too well, having competed internationally themselves.

“Dance has an elitism to it,” she says. “If you’ve got a lot of money behind you, you can go to all the lessons and attend as many competitions as you like. But that’s not the case for a lot of people.”

The affordability of Rise Dance was the first step in opening up the art.

Their group classes are priced at just £8 an hour, a stark contrast to some high-profile workshops that charge significantly more.

Removing the shiny aesthetic was step two.

“We don’t want to portray ourselves as all glitz and glamour, because that excludes the everyday person,” says Rosie.

Nicola Sowerbutts, 31, a teacher at the studio, agrees: “You don’t have to be a certain way to be able to dance. We want everyone to know that dancing can be for them.”

And the demand is there. Each week, around 400 customers walk through the doors of Rise Dance.

The team, which includes three main instructors and three additional staff members, ensure that whether someone is learning their first dance for a wedding, preparing for a competition, or simply looking for a fun way to stay active, they are met with encouragement and enthusiasm.

But although Rise Dance has built a strong community, running a small business is no easy feat, especially with the current economic challenges.

“People have less disposable income now, which makes things difficult,” Rosie explains. “We have had to put the prices up since the pandemic, but we still wanted it to be accessible. That was a real challenge for us.”

Despite the difficulties, the studio has refused to compromise on its mission – and a recent experience with a high-profile industry figure highlighted the uphill battle that small dance studios face.

In January, Rise Dance was approached by a dance star’s team with a request to use their space for free, with only social media exposure offered in return.

While Rosie denied the request, it underscored a larger issue for her – how independent dance studios, which are the backbone of the industry, are often undervalued by those at the top.

Looking ahead, the team at Rise Dance say they remain more committed than ever to their mission.

Their plans include expanding their community engagement efforts, continuing their annual trip to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, and taking part in the Farsley Festival. “For a lot of people, the Blackpool trip is such a big moment,” says Nicola.

As the studio’s influence continues to grow, the team say they want to transform what it means to be part of the dance world.

Adam, 30, says: “We want people to feel like everyone is welcome. We’re not the kind of dance school where we pick and choose the best dancers. Everyone gets involved.”