Sunday is traditionally a day of rest and family time and there’s often food involved.Instead of a Sunday roast however, a Yorkshire restaurant is offering a Domenica Italiana menu for those who want a neapolitan style Sunday Dinner.Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to check it out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first language is Yorkshire, second English and third Italian, well Neapolitan as I used to live in Naples.

So when I was invited to review a Neapolitan style festa I was intrigued. I felt torn because it was to try their special Sunday menu and as a family, our favourite meal is our Sunday Roast, even for me as a vegan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Italy is hearty, family orientated and a bit crazy, all with the most amazing food, people and scenery.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin with husband Danny and daughter Athena enjoying a non-acoholic aperetif at Riva Blu

While I know people head to restaurants for the food, for me it’s the ambience because I can't enjoy the food if I feel on edge in a restaurant. I also always have my baby daughter with me which adds an extra bit of pressure because in Italy everywhere is family friendly whereas in the UK it often feels the opposite.

We rolled up to Riva Blu with the pushchair but it looked busy so I panicked thinking all the diners would roll their eyes on seeing a baby. Instead, as we entered we realised it was a total mixture of families, couples and people solo dining. How wonderful. dining as it should be, everyone at ease and relaxed in vibrant surroundings with a live DJ playing music.

Riva Blu on Park Row, the former Gino D’Campo restaurant, felt like a compact retro version of Napoli and the Amalfi Coast. The scenery outside was rather different to that of the heel of Italy but the food inside was as good as, if not even more refined than the street food I remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up the aperitivo - a sharp fresh orange and soda water mocktail with some homemade focaccia. Miraculously the sun was shining outside and for a moment I thought I was back in Vomero, a swanky part of Napoli.

Domenica Italiana menu and DJ entertainment at Riva Blu in Leeds

The staff were incredible rather than the usual answer when you ask “what do you recommend?” And the waiting staff say “all of it.”This team however took their time asking about our preferences and helped us choose.

As I’m vegan I ordered off the main menu rather than the Sunday one.

The restaurant was busy with the menu launch so starters took nearly an hour. Staff were attentive though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My husband Danny devoured the bruschetta trio which was much more than toasted bread with chopped tomatoes and herbs on top.

A non-acoholic aperetif at Riva Blu

I had a platter of bread with tomatoes and oil. It was more of a sharing starter but I thought the baby who is a bread monster would appreciate it, which she did.

Next up were mains. I went for pasta off the main menu and my husband had the meat balls. All hand made.

Similarly to Napoli the food is simple but using the best ingredients and cooked slowly and authentically. It was worth the wait, which says a lot about the food and atmosphere because we were hungry. There’s nowhere to hide when it comes to simple food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were nicely full by now and were left with a delicious taste in our mouths.

Domenica Italiana menu and DJ entertainment at Riva Blu in Leeds

I always like an Italian black coffee to finish off a meal and on seeing the menu my husband couldn’t resist the dessert platter.

Seeing the rum soaked Baba, the Cannoli, a mini Tiramisu and Sfogliatelle all served as mini reminders of the many bakeries and street food shops on every street corner in the centre of Naples.

Each dessert is packed full of flavour, loaded with its own fascinating history and these handmade delicacies really did the dolce justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only difference to my Neapolitan experience is Riva Blu’s extensive menu which included a range of vegetarian options rather than ordering meat based dishes “senza carne” (without meat) for me as well as the upmarket stylish interior of the place.