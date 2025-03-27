River Ure: Drone image shows moment unexploded Second World War bomb was detonated in Yorkshire river
North Yorkshire Police called in experts from the Navy to deal with the device after it was discovered in the River Ure in North Yorkshire, between Bishop Monkton and the Newby Hall estate.
The bomb was not deemed to be at any immediate risk when it was discovered at the weekend, but specialist divers detonated the bomb on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 26).
Police have released two images in relation to the incident, one showing the moment a huge pillar of water is sprayed into the air as the bomb went off.
The other shows the bomb in situ on the riverbed.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police, Navy, fire and a range of other organisations were involved in making the area safe, and managing any potential risk to local wildlife and the river.
“A police cordon that was in place around the area is now lifted and the section of the River Ure is open for passing boats.”
At around the same time, bomb experts were also called to a school in Norton after a suspected artillery round which was taken into school grounds at Frederick Nattrass Primary School.
Cleveland Police said: “Children and staff were evacuated from the school as a precautionary measure.
“The cordon has now been removed and we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst this incident was dealt with quickly and safely.”
