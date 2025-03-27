An unexploded bomb which is thought to be from the Second World War was detonated by the Royal Navy in a Yorkshire river.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police called in experts from the Navy to deal with the device after it was discovered in the River Ure in North Yorkshire, between Bishop Monkton and the Newby Hall estate.

The bomb was not deemed to be at any immediate risk when it was discovered at the weekend, but specialist divers detonated the bomb on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released two images in relation to the incident, one showing the moment a huge pillar of water is sprayed into the air as the bomb went off.

This drone image shows a jet of water spraying into the air as the bomb was detonated | NYP

The other shows the bomb in situ on the riverbed.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Police, Navy, fire and a range of other organisations were involved in making the area safe, and managing any potential risk to local wildlife and the river.

“A police cordon that was in place around the area is now lifted and the section of the River Ure is open for passing boats.”

The suspected Second World War bomb at the bottom of the River Ure | NYP

At around the same time, bomb experts were also called to a school in Norton after a suspected artillery round which was taken into school grounds at Frederick Nattrass Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “Children and staff were evacuated from the school as a precautionary measure.