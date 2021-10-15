RNLI crew called to campers on Yorkshire coast who didn't know where they were

Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a group of campers in distress.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:22 pm

Two young women had camped in woodland on Cornelian Bay, woke up and didn’t know where they were.

The lifeboat crew of three volunteers found them standing on a ledge an hour after high tide.

They took them aboard, with their tent and other belongings, and transported them to Cayton Bay, where the coastguards were waiting to check them over.

Scarborough RNLI inshore lifeboat crew.

The RNLI advises people to use the What3Words geocode app to obtain your precise location.

Earlier this month, the group launched a new lifeboat which had been paid for by Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards Charitable Trust.

The John Wesley Hillard IV, which cost £89,000, will be formally presented to Scarborough RNLI by a trust representative.

Peter Hartley said: “The RNLI is a marvellous charity manned by volunteers who risk their lives to save others, often in hazardous conditions.

"Scarborough lifeboat station is an integral part of the community.”

