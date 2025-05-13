Fire in Hull: Road closures in Hull as huge fire sends plume of smoke into sky
Both Humberside Fire and Rescue and Humberside Police have issued warnings to the public this morning (May 13) over the blaze.
It said: “Due to an ongoing fire which is being dealt with by emergency services, there are some current road closures in place in Hull.
“This is Stoneferry Road leading to Cleveland Street and Stoneferry Road leading to Chamberlain Road. Please avoid the area where possible.”
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service also advised residents nearby to keep their windows closed due to the smoke in the area.
A statement said: “We are dealing with a large scale incident in the Stoneferry area of Hull. Please be advised to avoid the area and keep windows closed. Thank you.”
More to follow.