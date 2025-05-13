Police and fire crews have rushed to the scene of a huge blaze which has closed roads in Hull.

Both Humberside Fire and Rescue and Humberside Police have issued warnings to the public this morning (May 13) over the blaze.

A statement by police said residents should avoid the area where possible due to building traffic.

It said: “Due to an ongoing fire which is being dealt with by emergency services, there are some current road closures in place in Hull.

“This is Stoneferry Road leading to Cleveland Street and Stoneferry Road leading to Chamberlain Road. Please avoid the area where possible.”

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service also advised residents nearby to keep their windows closed due to the smoke in the area.

A statement said: “We are dealing with a large scale incident in the Stoneferry area of Hull. Please be advised to avoid the area and keep windows closed. Thank you.”