Road closures in Staithes as workers tackle erosion in crumbling rockface

Specialist contractors started work to stabilise the bank above the road at Bank Bottom, Staithes, earlier this month.

North Yorkshire County Council said loose rocks and vegetation would be removed before 70 anchor points are installed for a steel mesh that will cover the slope’s face.

While that work is ongoing the road will be closed from 9am until noon and from 1pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, with vehicles allowed through at lunchtime.

The work will involve three weeks of drilling Picture: Alastair Smith

The work, which started on January 10, is expected to take seven weeks and will involve drilling to install the anchors. This will be done using rigs located at the base of the slope.

The drilling will take three weeks, with measures in place to minimise noise and dust, the council said.

Richard Marr, Highways Area Manager, said: “The work has been carefully planned to ensure safety and to minimise delays and the impact on the area.

"Carrying out the work at this time avoids the peak of the visitor season that is so important to Staithes and ensures that this vital route into the village is safe from the risk of landslips.

There will be road closures during the work Picture: Alastair Smith