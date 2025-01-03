Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield: Stunning portrait of Leeds Rhinos legends for new MND centre

A new portrait of Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield embracing is set to be displayed at the state-of-the-art motor neurone disease (MND) centre bearing Mr Burrow’s name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos legend Mr Burrow died last June after living with MND for four-and-a-half years.

Throughout his illness he inspired the country with his campaigning and dedication to raising funds for MND research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with his great friend and Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, the pair raised millions of pounds, and a new MND centre in Leeds is set to open later this year.

A portrait painted by Duncan Shoosmith, a former Portrait Artist of the Year, of the pair is named Brothers in Arms.

A portrait painted by Duncan Shoosmith, a former Portrait Artist of the Year, of the pair is named Brothers in Arms.

The original painting will hang in the new centre to provide “comfort and inspiration,” with prints of the portrait available to purchase to raise funds.

Ranging in price from £18 to £180, some 77 are signed by both Mr Shoosmith and Mr Sinfield.