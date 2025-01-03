Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield: Stunning portrait of Leeds Rhinos legends for new MND centre
Leeds Rhinos legend Mr Burrow died last June after living with MND for four-and-a-half years.
Throughout his illness he inspired the country with his campaigning and dedication to raising funds for MND research.
Together with his great friend and Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, the pair raised millions of pounds, and a new MND centre in Leeds is set to open later this year.
A portrait painted by Duncan Shoosmith, a former Portrait Artist of the Year, of the pair is named Brothers in Arms.
The original painting will hang in the new centre to provide “comfort and inspiration,” with prints of the portrait available to purchase to raise funds.
Ranging in price from £18 to £180, some 77 are signed by both Mr Shoosmith and Mr Sinfield.
It has been commissioned by the Yorkshire Society.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.