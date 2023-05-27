All Sections
A Facebook account pretending to be Leeds Rhinos made a disgusting fake announcement on Saturday morning widely shared by the public – before the social media team at Leeds Rhinos provided their own update.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 27th May 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 10:51 BST

The announcement by the account was widely shared by the public.

However, the page appeared to be newly created with less than 400 followers – pretending to be the official account.

The post included a picture of Rob Burrow.

However, Leeds Rhinos confirmed in a statement that Rob Burrow is “fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with family”.

They urged the public not to share the post, which is “upsetting” for the family.

The statement reads: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob. The fake account that was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family. Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family”.

More to follow.

