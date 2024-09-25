‘Rob Burrow has inspired me to walk from Headingley Stadium to Old Trafford despite my own battles’

A former rugby league player who discovered she had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and early onset dementia around the same time Rob Burrow died has said his heroic fight inspired her to lead a walk from Headingley Stadium to Old Trafford to raise money for good causes.

Jo Phillips, 48, started out playing rugby union before joining the Mid and West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service and then going on to play rugby league for Selby Warriors.

Jo had to stop playing after a stroke and later coached at Wakefield Trinity after being told she could no longer play contact sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Jo gave up playing rugby professionally, she began working for State of Mind sport charity which delivers mental health training for professional and grassroots sports and organisations across the country.

Jo Phillips from State of Mind

Jo followed Rob Burrow’s story closely and was in awe of his tenacity against all the odds.

"I wanted to pay tribute to Rob, who suffered from Motor Neurone Disease, by raising money but also to show the importance of having someone walk by your side on a journey like Kev and Rob did for each other”, she told the Yorkshire Post.

“It’s a great sport and the camaraderie when you’re part of a team is incredible but what happens after?

“That’s where we want to help people.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State of Mind

The State of Mind charity was set up by Dr Phil Cooper MBE and Malcolm Rae OBE after Super League player Terry Newton took his own life

Jo said: “It sent massive shockwaves through the sport. He was an alpha male player, and mental health was so stigmatised back then, especially in a tough sport like rugby, that there was a realisation that potentially many players were struggling with mental health, with nowhere to turn.

“Part of Terry’s legacy is the work we do in dismantling stigma, and trying to reduce the amount of families with holes in their hearts because of suicide.

“A key part of this is rooted in a sporting ethos, of being a team. Having someone by your side during life’s challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo wanted to show that sometimes just being there for someone may sound simple but can be so powerful.

“I still suffer from neuro-fatigue and am still learning to live with a neurodegenerative illness, but that won't stop me from living and giving”, she added.

Jo has organised a walk with State of Mind and the rugby league community who are once again coming together to mark Rob Burrow’s legacy.

She said: “We will walk overnight from Headingley stadium, Leeds to Old Trafford stadium, Manchester from 1pm on Friday October 11 to arrive before kick off in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday October 12.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge will raise money for both State of Mind Sport and the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease centre in Leeds.

To donate, go to: