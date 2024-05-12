Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: First picture from event as Rob Burrow watches thousands of runners raising money

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Leeds on Sunday morning to raise money for charity – watched over by Rob Burrow and his family, including Lindsey who took part in the race herself.
PA photographer Danny Lawson captured the best of the action from the event on Sunday:
Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
Rob Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds MarathonDanny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
Nick "Peanut" Baines from the Kaiser Chiefs, who is running the half marathon, before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
