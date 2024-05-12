Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: First picture from event as Rob Burrow watches thousands of runners raising money

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 12th May 2024, 11:37 BST
These are the first pictures from the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday morning.

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Leeds on Sunday morning to raise money for charity – watched over by Rob Burrow and his family, including Lindsey who took part in the race herself.

PA photographer Danny Lawson captured the best of the action from the event on Sunday:

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

1. Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Rob Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds MarathonDanny Lawson/PA Wire.

2. Rob Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Rob Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds MarathonDanny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Nick "Peanut" Baines from the Kaiser Chiefs, who is running the half marathon, before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

3. Nick "Peanut" Baines from the Kaiser Chiefs, who is running the half marathon

Nick "Peanut" Baines from the Kaiser Chiefs, who is running the half marathon, before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

4. Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rob BurrowLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.