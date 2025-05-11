Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: First pictures from marathon - can you spot yourself?

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 13:03 BST
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is taking place in Leeds today (Sunday).

Thousands set off this morning from 9am in the third annual running of the event, with a route winding through Woodhouse Moor, Adel, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

Here are some of the first pictures from the event, taken by Steve Riding and Press Association photographer Danny Lawson:

Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

1. Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Lindsey Burrow with her son Jackson Burrow, ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

2. Lindsey Burrow with her son Jackson Burrow

Lindsey Burrow with her son Jackson Burrow, ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Competitors start the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

3. Competitors start the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds

Competitors start the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

Competitors during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

4. Competitors during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds

Competitors during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson

