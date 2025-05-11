Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: First pictures from marathon - can you spot yourself?

Thousands set off this morning from 9am in the third annual running of the event, with a route winding through Woodhouse Moor, Adel, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.
Here are some of the first pictures from the event, taken by Steve Riding and Press Association photographer Danny Lawson:
1. Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon
Kevin Sinfield and Lindsey Burrow ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
2. Lindsey Burrow with her son Jackson Burrow
Lindsey Burrow with her son Jackson Burrow, ahead of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Competitors start the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds
Competitors start the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Competitors during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds
Competitors during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Relay, and MND Mile in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Photo: Danny Lawson