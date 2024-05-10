Rob Burrow CBE is planning to welcome home his mate, Kevin Sinfield CBE at this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday.

Over 14,000 thousand runners are set to run through the city of Leeds for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion.

Rhinos legends Burrow and Sinfield are set to meet at the finish line situated inside the world-renowned AMT Headingley Stadium, home of the Leeds Rhinos and where they achieved some of their greatest sporting moments together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday May 12, participants are expected to raise millions of pounds for the two main partner charities; the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, alongside a host of other local and national charities.

The pair are set to meet at the finish lineDanny Lawson/PA Wire

The Leeds Half Marathon is set to take place on the same day.

Diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Rob and his family have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND.

Rob’s goal is to realise the dream of a new MND Care Centre in Leeds that will bear his name and support people living with MND and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon are both set to contribute to making this dream a reality.

Honouring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and inspired by Kevin Sinfield’s countless running challenges over recent years in support of his friend and ex-team mate, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a fitting tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home.

Starting and finishing at AMT Headingley Stadium, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will start at 9.00am followed by the Leeds Half Marathon at 10.00am.

Kevin Sinfield is set to take part in the marathon, along with various other former Leeds Rhinos players and friends of Rob, including Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Jamie Peacock MBE, Barrie McDermott and Gary Mercer. Nick Baines (Peanut) of the Kaiser Chiefs is set to take part in the half marathon and Rachel Woolford, winner of this year’s The Apprentice will be running the marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £5 million in charitable donations were raised last year.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Rob and Kevin’s inspirational story in many ways epitomises the best of Leeds, and it will be great to see them together once again at Headingley Stadium.

“As someone who took part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and is also running next weekend, I know just how impressive the city looks and feels on occasions such as this. I’m sure the day is going to be a wonderful advert for Leeds – thanks to everyone who will be playing their part in making it a success.”

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion said: “The inaugural 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a day we will never forget. We are so proud to be able to be part of that special day again this year. Finishing a marathon and half marathon is a remarkable achievement for anyone who participates but doing it as part of this very special event makes it all the more memorable. We wish everyone the best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “Run For All are honoured to be delivering the 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion and the Leeds Half Marathon.

“We hope everyone taking part has a memorable and enjoyable race day experience with us.”