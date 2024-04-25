Leeds prepares for the return of the Leeds Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon and thousands of runners are set to participate.

A number of roads in the city will be closed or have restricted access to make sure those taking part are safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The runners will gather in Leeds on Sunday, May 12, 2024 to take part in either the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion or Leeds Half Marathon.

Rob Burrow and wife, Lindsey Burrow at the marathon. (Pic credit: George Wood / Getty Images)

Aspiring runners and athletes alike will be lacing up their trainers for Yorkshire’s biggest running event and the marathon and half marathon will both feature a start and finish line at AMT Headingley Stadium.

The circular marathon track will take in some of Leeds’s most scenic countryside and outer suburbs, journeying around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope and heading out to Otley and back for the big finish.

The Half Marathon will take place on the same day and will cover most of the same route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is organised by Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The race will begin at 9am and the half marathon will follow on soon after 10am. The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on Saturday, May 12, 2024.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: St Michael’s Lane, Cardigan Road, St Ann’s Lane, Wood Lane, Cattle Market Street Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane and Creskeld Lane from 4pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Depending on the area of the route these parking restrictions will be lifted earlier than 6.30pm.

Tow operations will be in place around St Michael’s Lane and road closures will start at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View) on Sunday, May 12. The closure around St Michael’s Lane will re-open no later than 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into effect from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm while the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into effect from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am. Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8.30am up to Lawnswood roundabout and will re-open for 4.45pm and then up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.30am and be re-opened for 12.30pm. The final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9am and will be re-opened between 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

Various travel services will be available across the city for both participants and spectators travelling to the event. These services include: Elland Road Park and Ride, Stourton Park and Ride, City Centre Shuttle Bus and Cinder Moor Park and Stride.

Operations director at Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “For an event of this scale, significant road closures will be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working in partnership with Leeds City Council, local authority highways, emergency services and multi-agency planning groups to make sure the event is operated safely and securely.

“Some road closures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to thank all residents in advance for their understanding and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that all closures will be lifted as soon as possible.