The Leeds Running Festival is being hosted by running events company RunThrough and is predicted to draw in 1,500 participants.

Racers will get the chance to run a chip-timed 5K, 10K or Half Marathon around the beautiful Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race director at RunThrough, Rob Sullivan, said: “We are thrilled to announce the Leeds Running Festival presented by Gateley, and we look forward to welcoming runners to experience the beauty of Roundhay Park.

Leeds Running Festival. (Pic credit: RunThrough)

“This event promises to be a memorable day of camaraderie, competition, and community spirit.”

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe with more than 700 acres of stunning parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens owned by Leeds City Council.

When is Leeds Running Festival 2024?

Included in a participant’s entry: a unique venue themed medal, chip timed results, free official event photographs and post race goodies and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each kilometre will be accurately marked and there will be plenty of helpers to keep you on track and motivate you on your way past the finish line.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 21 at the address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

The Half Marathon will begin at 9am and finish at 1pm, while the 5K and 10K will begin at 9.50am and finish at 1pm.

What will happen on the day of the Leeds Running Festival?

If you are driving to Roundhay, the park is located approximately three miles north of Leeds City Centre off the A58 Wetherby Road at Oakwood. You can also access Roundhay Park from the A6120 Leeds Ring Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are warned that parking on site is limited; drivers are recommended to car share and use public transport.

By bus, the park can be accessed to and from Leeds City Centre 2 and 12.

Once you get there, there will be hot drinks and snacks available to buy in the event village. There will also be portable toilets available to use, however, anyone living locally is recommended to use toilets at home.

Visitors are advised to restrict the number of belongings to the event. There will be an informal bag drop within the event area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The races will start off with a warm up in the event village 15 minutes before the start of each race. From there, organisers will call out estimated finish times to get all runners lined up and ready to go.

There will also be marshals all around the course; for the Half Marathon, yellow Mile signs will be around the course from 1-13; for the 10K participants are advised to look out for green KM signs 1-9; and for the 5K look out for green KM signs 1-4.

The Half Marathon is four laps with an out and back at the start, the 10K is two laps and the 5K is one lap of the course.

Due to the nature of a lapped course, runners are required to remain to the left of the path at all times unless otherwise instructed by signage or a marshal. This allows for anyone needing to overtake if necessary to have a clear path on the right and not only to make sure you are safe but also allow for the best experience throughout the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners are also advised to be aware that they will have a safety bike ahead of the lead runner of each distance to prevent any collision around the laps. They will be vocal when coming towards the runner from behind with any additional instructions.

Participants are urged to discard all litter and bottles within the signed litter zone; there will be large bags and bins within this area that they will pass on each lap of the race.