The city of Leeds is preparing for a major race this year, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon - a number of roads will be closed or have restricted access as a result to protect participants and spectators.

Thousands of runners will gather in Leeds to take part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Aspiring runners and professional athletes alike will be training for what will be the county’s biggest running event of the year.

The marathon, which will honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE, has been inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield OBE’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and teammate Rob. The goal of this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is to raise awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds, as well as the MND Association.

However, it is understood that each runner will have their own reason or goal for taking part and as such participants have been encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice. The marathon will cover a brand-new route that starts and ends at Headingley Stadium, where Rob achieved some of his greatest sporting moments.

Leeds Marathon runners. (Pic credit: Run For All)

The circular race route will take in some of Leeds’ most picturesque countryside and outer suburbs, travelling around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope and heading out to Otley and back for the end of the race. In partnership with Leeds City Council, the organisers of the event Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place.

The Leeds Half Marathon will take place on the same day and both races will lead to road closures. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will begin at 9am on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Road closures and suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders will take place between 4am and 6.30pm.

Where are the road closures in Leeds ahead of Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023?

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including (but not limited to): St Michael’s Lane, Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane, Creskeld Lane, Charles Street and Burras Lane from 4pm on Saturday, May 13 to 6.30pm on Sunday, May 14. It should also be noted that tow operations will be in place around St Michael’s Lane.

Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line on St Michael’s Lane and Newport View on Sunday, May 14 and the closure around St Michael’s Lane will reopen no later than 6.30pm.

Closures on route around Headlingley Lane and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will reopen by 11.30am. Closures around Otley Road will also come into effect from 8am to 8.30am with roads up to Lawnswood roundabout reopening for 4.45pm and up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will take effect from 8.45am to 12.30pm and the final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9am and will reopen between 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

Operations director at Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “For an event of this scale, significant road closures will be required.

“We are working in partnership with Leeds City Council, local authority highways, emergency services and multi-agency planning groups to make sure the event is operated safely and securely. Some road closures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to thank all residents in advance for their understanding and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that all closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is supported by Clarion, Leeds City Council, Active Leeds, Leeds Rhinos, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, BBC Radio Leeds, Erdinger Alkoholfrei, The Queens Hotel, Shokz, the Yorkshire Society, Coopah, Up and Running, Leeds Beckett University, High 5, Business Desk, Navigation Agency and Project Servator.