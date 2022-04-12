At an event at the Headingley Stadium, the scene of many of Burrow’s own sporting achievements, plans for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon were revealed to the public.

The marathon, with 7,777 places available, will take place next year and is set to be a key event in the fundraising campaign to generate £5m needed to build what will be The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease. Seven was Burrow’s shirt number.

Former Leeds Rhinos team-mates Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow get together once again at Headingley to launch the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon that will take place next year.

Sinfield said: “Since Rob’s diagnosis, Rob’s former team mates, his family, friends and people around the country have undertaken many fundraising challenges to raise money to help people living with MND and their families.

“It’s been amazing to see people in Leeds and beyond get behind Rob on this journey over the last few years, and seeing the launch of a dedicated event in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is an incredible feeling. This event is a vital next step in ensuring we raise even more money, and help to make Rob’s dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality.”