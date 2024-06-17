Rob Burrow: Prestigious award renamed in honour following Lindsey’s ‘brave’ presence at Yorkshire Choice Awards

An award has been renamed in “honour of Rob Burrow's incredible courage and to ensure his legacy continues to inspire others”, it has been announced.

The prestigious Outstanding Courage Award will be renamed The Rob Burrow Outstanding Courage Award, said the co-founder of the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

This newly named award will continue to recognise the extraordinary courage of Yorkshire’s bravest individuals, showcasing those who have displayed exceptional bravery in the face of adversity and inspiring others with their remarkable resilience.

Former Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 and sadly passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024.

Since his diagnosis, Rob showed immense courage by opening his life to the world, sharing his journey and raising awareness for MND—a cause many had been previously unaware of.

His bravery not only brought MND to widespread attention but also elicited an outpouring of love and support from the community and beyond.

Jo Maltby, co-founder of the Yorkshire Choice Awards, said: “Rob Burrow's journey has touched countless lives, highlighting the strength and resilience required to face such a devastating diagnosis. Naming this award in his honour is a fitting tribute to his enduring spirit and the awareness he brought to Motor Neurone Disease.”

Lindsey Burrow presented an award to Louise Prashad at the recent ceremony Rob had been due to attend

Her presence on stage received the second standing ovation of the night.

At the start of the evening there had been a special video tribute and standing ovation as well as one minute of applause for Rob Burrow.

Melanie Malcolm, co-founder of the Yorkshire Choice Awards, said: “We have grown close to the Burrow family and it has been an honour, they have been an integral part of the awards for several years and supporting them through this journey has been a privilege. Renaming the award is a small way to honour Rob's incredible courage and to ensure his legacy continues to inspire others.

“The Yorkshire Choice Awards was an unforgettable evening, as we came together to celebrate the heroes among us and honoured the legacy of a true Yorkshire legend.”

The award will be officially renamed ahead of next year’s 2025 awards.