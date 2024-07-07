Rob Burrow: Thousands line streets of Yorkshire to pay tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend
Some knew him personally, others had followed in his footsteps at Featherstone Lions and some only knew of him and the enormous impact he had on millions of people’s lives.
From his early days making his mark as a slight young lad beating the odds to make it professional for Leeds Rhinos where he met captain and best friend Kevin Sinfield, despite his 5ft 5inch stature, the “forever number 7” proved to make a mark on the field.
Following his retirement, in 2019 Rob and his wife Lindsey were told of Rob’s life limiting diagnosis of motor neurone disease.
His body which had served him so powerfully in his rugby league career would now be his prison.
Again in the face of adversity, Rob and his family dared to dream new dreams by inspiring a nation with their fight against MND.
As Rob today was finally laid to rest, he can do so with the peace that his legacy will forever live on.
Budding young player Ava, who plays for the Lions as Rob did, said he’s inspired her.
“I’m small like him but I can do anything”, she said.
Rob Burrows’ friend Chris Morgan, 43, who was lining the road by Featherstone Lions said: “I knew him as a young lad. He’s always proved people wrong, he proved us all wrong.
"It’s a sad day, a very very sad day.”
Paul Walker, 41, added: “He started a Lion, he’s finishing off a Lion. He will always be a Lion.”
In the words of Rob, “In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”
