Rob Burrow’s widow hopes people think of the late Leeds Rhinos legend as ‘a great guy’ on final podcast
Ahead of what would have been the late rugby league star's 42nd birthday, five podcast episodes celebrating his life and legacy are now to be released.
Recorded before his death this summer from Motor Neurone Disease (MND), the Leeds Rhinos legend had asked seven questions of sporting stars, in a programme called Rob Burrow Seven Meets.
And, in a one-off special published yesterday, celebrities including Wayne Rooney, Jonny Wilkinson and Dame Kelly Holmes also turned the tables to put him in the spotlight.
Throughout his final recordings Burrow's wife Lindsey was by her husband’s side.
“Rob had so much enjoyment recording the podcast," she said. "He would want people to hear the episodes and the fun and the laughter, that was what Rob was about.
"He never felt sorry for himself," she added.
"He just got on with life and I think he'd be proud to have this series out, I really hope people enjoy listening to it and remember what a great guy Rob was.”
Burrow died in June at the age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with the degenerative disease.
He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.
The charismatic rugby league champion launched his BBC Radio Leeds podcast Seven last year, sharing inspirational stories from sporting greats.
It was one of the big winners at the industry's Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias), taking two golds - for Best New Podcast and Creative Innovation - as well as two silvers for Best New Presenter and The Impact Award. He was also honoured this year with a CBE.
Podcast guests to this latest series include the recently retired Lioness Steph Houghton and her husband, former footballer Stephen Darby, who also has Motor Neurone Disease.
Also on the guestlist are boxer and now coach Ricky Hatton, cricketer Stuart Broad and Rob’s rugby league buddy and MND fundraiser Kevin Sinfield, who had raised more than £15m since his friend was diagnosed with MND.
Here, the conversation between the pair reveals a hint at the depth of their friendship and a shared love of playing pranks.
The new series, produced by BBC Local, will be available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Leeds from next Thursday, September 26, on what would have been Rob's 42nd birthday.
Rob Burrow Seven Meets…Celebs Ask The Questions is available now on BBC Sounds.
Chris Burns, controller of Audio Commissioning said: “Rob was a unique talent and incredibly well-loved.
"He approached his illness with bravery and humour and that shines through every episode of the podcast.
"I am proud that we were able to work with him and his wife Lindsey on such a special project.”