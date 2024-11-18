Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Barker, of Steeton, was last seen on November 1, and concerns for his welfare were reported to the police a week later on November 8.

Officers from West Yorkshire police have been carrying out enquiries in an attempt to find the 73-year-old ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert is from the Steeton area of Bradford and is described as a white man, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build.

He was last seen wearing dark-coloured trousers and an orange coat, as seen in the CCTV image below.