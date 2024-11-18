Robert Barker: Police appeal for information about 73-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks
Robert Barker, of Steeton, was last seen on November 1, and concerns for his welfare were reported to the police a week later on November 8.
Officers from West Yorkshire police have been carrying out enquiries in an attempt to find the 73-year-old ever since.
Robert is from the Steeton area of Bradford and is described as a white man, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build.
He was last seen wearing dark-coloured trousers and an orange coat, as seen in the CCTV image below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1701 of November 8.
