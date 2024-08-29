A Yorkshire Wolds based artist has started a range of wildlife-based clothes and accessories, which are flying off the shelves thanks to an inspiring cast of avian YouTube stars.

Wild owls and kestrels, whose daily lives are streamed on YouTube by wildlife artist and filmmaker Robert E Fuller, have become so popular they now have their own merchandise range.

Fans of the Yorkshire-based animal stars, who enjoy a global social media following of more than two million, have already begun snapping up T-shirts, bags, and even teddy bears featuring their favourite wild characters, shipped worldwide through dropship partners of the Thixendale-based art and film company.

The birds of prey became internet sensations after Yorkshire wildlife artist and filmmaker Robert E Fuller began streaming from hidden cameras inside their nests.

“We have people from all over the world tuning every day to watch these wild characters as they nest and raise their chicks,” said Mr Fuller, who also streams the live nest cameras for visitors to his gallery at Fotherdale Farm, Thixendale to enjoy.

“The fans have given the birds names and they follow their day-to-day lives intently.”

Mr Fuller, who also makes films about the animal characters as they face daily challenges in the wild. These films regularly gain up to two million views and the channel has 850k subscribers.

This month the wildlife artist and filmmaker celebrated the fourth anniversary of his YouTube livestreams with the launch of a new range of merchandise featuring the most enduring of his Thixendale wildlife stars.

Among the wild stars are Gylfie and Dryer, a barn owl pair who are now enjoying their second season together, and the tawny owl foster parents Luna and Bomber, who raised orphaned chicks after their own brood failed to hatch.

A quarrelsome kestrel couple named Apollo and Athena are among other favourites and this year the channel also began livestreaming from a swan nest.

Former Woldgate School student Mr Fuller added: “The new clothing range even includes teddy bears. There's something to suit every super fan – including the youngest and those that are simply young at heart!”